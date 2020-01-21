Packers' Jace Sternberger: Ends season on high note
Sternberger appeared in six regular-season games during his rookie season and did not catch a pass while being targeted only once. He did tally three receptions for 15 yards and a touchdown over two postseason games, though.
Sternberger got a late start to his career after missing the first eight games of the season with an ankle injury, and he played mostly a bit role after that. He did end the season on a high note, though, playing a career-high 28 snaps in the Packers' divisional round victory and finding paydirt for the first time in the NFC Championship Game. Sternberger was a third-round pick last season, so while he was quiet as a rookie, he'll surely get more chances to contribute in his second season. He could even be in the mix for a starting spot should the Packers part ways with Jimmy Graham and/or Marcedes Lewis.
