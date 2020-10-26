Sternberger hauled in a three-yard touchdown pass on his lone target in Sunday's victory over the Texans.

Sternberger notched the first regular-season touchdown of his career and was the only Green Bay tight end to find paydirt in Sunday's contest, but he finished third at his position in snaps and did not see another pass in his direction. While Sternberger was on the field for at least 30 percent of the snaps three times over the Packers' last four games, expect him and Marcedes Lewis to continue playing complementary roles behind top tight end Robert Tonyan.