Sternberger was targeted three times and caught two passes for five yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason game against the Jets.

Sternberger hauled in a five-yard touchdown pass from Kurt Benkert in the second quarter of Saturday's contest, but he also mishandled a third-down pass earlier in the game that would have given the Packers a first down, so it was not the clean showing he could have used to secure a spot on the roster. He will have one more chance to impress before the Packers decide to keep him around -- and place him on the suspended list to start the season -- or move on.