Sternberger was suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season for violating the league's substance abuse policy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Sternberger's personal twitter account, the suspension stems from an incident in 2020. The Texas A&M product recorded just 12 catches last year, as he's destined for a depth role again in 2021 behind Robert Tonyan. Sternberger will be eligible to return to the team following Week 2's Monday night clash with Detroit.