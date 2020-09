Sternberger was targeted three times in Sunday's victory over the Saints and finished with three receptions for 36 yards.

Sternberger atoned for a couple Week 2 drops by hauling in all three passes in his direction one week later. He finished third among Packers skill players in receiving yards Sunday and was on the field for a season-high 32 percent of the offensive snaps, but he remains only part of the mix behind top tight end Robert Tonyan.