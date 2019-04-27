The Packers selected Sternberger in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 75th overall.

Sternberger wowed scouts during his lone season at Texas A&M, tallying 832 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns over the course of 13 games, but questions remain regarding his prospects as a blocker. Still, his athletic profile was more than adequate, posting a 4.75 40-yard dash and 31.5 inch vertical jump at the NFL Combine. That's not unique enough to make him a matchup nightmare either as an inline tight end or flexed out wide, so Sternberger will likely wait behind Jimmy Graham and perhaps even Robert Tonyan until he can develop into more of a well-rounded prospect.