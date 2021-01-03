Sternberger (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears.
The 24-year-old cleared the concussion protocol this week after missing the past three games, but he still ended up a healthy scratch for the final game of the regular season. Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis and Dominique Dafney are Green Bay's three active tight ends Sunday.
