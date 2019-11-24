Play

Sternberger (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

With Robert Tonyan (hip) active for the first time since Week 5, Sternberger will watch this contest from the sidelines. The rookie third-rounder has played in two games since being activated from IR with an ankle injury, receiving no targets while logging a majority of his snaps on special teams.

