Sternberger (coach's decision) will be inactive for Saturday's matchup with the Rams, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Sternberger was a healthy scratch in the Packers' regular season finale after clearing concussion protocol. Green Bay is opting to continue rolling with Dominique Dafney as their No. 3 tight end behind Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis. As a result, Sternberger will watch the team's playoff matchup from the sidelines.
