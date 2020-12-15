Sternberger (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate.
Sternberger is trending in the wrong direction to begin the week. He has two more practice sessions to take the field and have a chance to play in Saturday's matchup against the Panthers. Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis will handle nearly all the tight end reps if Sternberger misses a second straight game, and Dominique Dafney should rotate in as well.
More News
-
Packers' Jace Sternberger: Won't play against Lions•
-
Packers' Jace Sternberger: Still missing time•
-
Packers' Jace Sternberger: No-go Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jace Sternberger: Won't return Sunday•
-
Packers' Jace Sternberger: Being evaluated for head injury•
-
Packers' Jace Sternberger: Three receptions in Week 11 loss•