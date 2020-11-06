Sternberger caught his lone target for a one-yard gain in Thursday's 34-17 win over the 49ers.
Sternberger's positive momentum hit a wall Thursday, as he and the rest of the Packers tight ends were afterthoughts in the Week 9 game plan. He did play at least 27 percent of the snaps for the fifth time in six games, but Sternberger hasn't been on the field for more than 37 percent of the plays in any game this season.
