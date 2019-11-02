Packers' Jace Sternberger: Moves off IR
Sternberger (ankle) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It's probably a bad omen for Robert Tonyan (hip), who was a limited participant in practice all week, but regardless, Sternberger isn't expected to be a major contributor in his first week back from an ankle injury that forced the rookie to hit the injured reserve list following an up-and-down preseason. Both Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis have made major contributions in past weeks with a handful of the Packers' receiving corps dinged up, but it's unlikely Sternberger, or the aforementioned veteran duo, will have a tremendous season-long impact with Davante Adams (toe) and company allegedly on the mend.
