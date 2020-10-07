Sternberger went untargeted during a 30-16 Monday Night Football win against the Falcons.
Sternberger collected the first, second and third catches of his NFL career Week 3 in a win over the Saints, after failing to record a reception over his first nine NFL appearances. Robert Tonyan had a monstrous night at tight end for the Packers with six receptions, 98 yards and three touchdowns against Atlanta, but Sternberger wasn't able to get in on any of the offensive production this time around. Sternberger remains the No. 2 tight end behind Robert Tonyan heading into Green Bay's Week 5 bye, as Marcedes Lewis (knee) continues to work his way back from injury.
