Sternberger (concussion) was cleared to play in Thursday's preseason game against Kansas City, but he was forced to leave the contest due to an ankle injury, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After the contest, Sternberger stated that the ankle injury was nothing serious, though he wasn't cleared to return to Green Bay's last preseason matchup. The rookie tight end expects to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season, and can take confidence from catching a two-yard touchdown on one of his four targets Thursday.