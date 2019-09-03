The Packers placed Sternberger (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Sternberger sustained the ankle injury in Green Bay's preseason finale against Kansas City on Thursday. The rookie third-round pick was spotted around the locker room with a walking boot and didn't practice Monday or Tuesday. Sternberger's placement on injured reserve leaves Green Bay with three tight ends: Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan.

