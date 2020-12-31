Sternberger (concussion) was limited during Thursday's practice session.
Since sustaining his concussion Dec. 6 during a win over Philadelphia, Sternberger has missed three consecutive games. The 24-year-old has proven capable of submitting consecutive limited sessions between Wednesday and Thursday, however, a stark improvement compared to last week when he sat out all three of the Packers' practices. He'll still have to clear league concussion protocol, but Sternberger is trending in the right direction heading into a Sunday late afternoon kickoff at Chicago.
