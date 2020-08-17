Sternberger was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list for Monday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The second-year pro was placed on the list at the end of July, missing nearly three weeks of team activities. Even so, Sternberger is the favorite to operate as Green Bay's top pass catcher at tight end, potentially replacing Jimmy Graham (Bears). The 2019 third-round pick barely played as a rookie, but he did have 39 offensive snaps and a TD reception in two playoff games.