The Packers list Sternberger (concussion) as out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Wes Hodkiewicz of Green Bay's official site reports.

Sternberger remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and wasn't able to practice in any fashion Tuesday through Thursday, so his absence for the Week 15 game isn't too surprising in that context. With Sternberger out of the picture, Robert Tonyan could draw an extra target or two as the Packers' clear top pass-catching tight end, while blocking specialist Marcedes Lewis may see an uptick in his overall snaps.