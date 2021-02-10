Sternberger caught 12 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown over 12 games with the Packers in 2020.

Sternberger played about 30 percent of the snaps on a per-game basis for the first three quarters of the season, but he went out with a head injury in early December, and he was a healthy scratch the rest of the way after clearing the concussion protocol in early January. Sternberger hasn't quite given the Packers the production they were looking for when they selected him in the third round in 2019, but he has also dealt with injuries in both his seasons as a pro. The Packers will likely give Sternberger another shot to show what he can do in 2021, but the team has quality depth at his position, so he will need to earn a more prominent role.