The Packers have designated Sternberger (ankle) to return from IR, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Sternberger will be eligible to practice this week, and he could return to action as soon as Week 9 against the Chargers. The rookie third-round pick is nursing an ankle injury sustained during Green Bay's final preseason game. The Packers are hoping Sternberger can make an immediate impact in their tight end room, which currently houses Jimmy Graham, Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan (hip) and Evan Baylis.

