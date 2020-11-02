Sternberger caught three passes for a career-high 46 yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
One week after scoring the first regular-season touchdown of his career Sternberger set a new career high in single-game receiving yards. He also played a career-high 28 snaps and -- at least for fantasy purposes -- seems to have pulled ahead of Marcedes Lewis in the Packers' tight end hierarchy. While Sternberger is becoming more involved in the offense and the Packers like utilizing multiple tight ends, he remains both a distant second behind Robert Tonyan on the depth chart and a fringy option in most fantasy leagues.
