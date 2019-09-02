Packers' Jace Sternberger: Sits out Monday
Sternberger (ankle) did not participate at Monday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Sternberger cleared the concussion protocol in time for last Thursday's preseason finale, but he was held out due to the ankle issue. The rookie-third round pick indicated he expects to play in Thursday's season opener in Chicago, but he's starting off the week of practice as a non-participant.
