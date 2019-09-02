Sternberger (ankle) did not participate at Monday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Sternberger cleared the concussion protocol in time for last Thursday's preseason finale, but he was held out due to the ankle issue. The rookie-third round pick indicated he expects to play in Thursday's season opener in Chicago, but he's starting off the week of practice as a non-participant.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week