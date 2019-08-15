Packers' Jace Sternberger: Sitting out Thursday
Sternberger is missing Thursday's preseason contest in Baltimore due to a concussion, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Sternberger picked up the injury during joint practices with the Texans prior to the Packers' first exhibition. Officially in the protocol for head injuries, he'll have to clear many steps before returning to the field, the final one in front of an independent neurologist.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Trust Kirk
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found a...
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...