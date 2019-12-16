Play

Sternberger played 14 snaps but was not targeted in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

Sternberger has now appeared in five games since being activated from injured reserve, but he is still looking for his first career reception. The most important thing pertaining to him from Sunday's game is for the first time he played the third-most snaps among Packers tight ends in a game four of them were active.

