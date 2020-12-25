Sternberger (concussion/illness) was a non-participant during Thursday's practice session, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Sternberger's concussion has lingered, and an inability to gain practice clearance is beginning to threaten his Week 16 availability. The Texas A&M product initially sustained his head injury Dec. 6 during a win over the Eagles. If he's unable to rally for a Sunday night matchup against Tennessee, it would mean a third consecutive absence from Sternberger and likely only increased opportunities for breakout tight end Robert Tonyan.
More News
-
Packers' Jace Sternberger: Still not practicing•
-
Packers' Jace Sternberger: Not present at Tuesday's practice•
-
Packers' Jace Sternberger: Ruled out for Week 15•
-
Packers' Jace Sternberger: Listed as DNP•
-
Packers' Jace Sternberger: Won't play against Lions•
-
Packers' Jace Sternberger: Still missing time•