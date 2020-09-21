Sternberger was targeted once but did not catch a pass in Sunday's victory over the Lions.

Sternberger received a few extra snaps Sunday with fellow tight end Josiah Deguara (shin) sidelined, but he could not capitalize on the added opportunities, dropping his only official target and also dropping another pass on a play that was nullified by a penalty. He is listed third alongside Deguara on the Packers' depth chart, but after two weeks is seemingly the fourth option among the team's tight ends.