Sternberger was targeted for the first time in his career but did not catch a pass in Sunday's victory over Washington.

Sternberger did not see a pass in his direction in the first three games he appeared in after spending Weeks 1-8 on injured reserve, but he finally had one thrown his way in Week 14. It nearly resulted in his first touchdown as the pass was thrown into the end zone, but he and quarterback Aaron Rodgers could not connect. Sternberger has a future with the Packers after being selected in the third round of this year's draft, but at the moment he slots in fourth on the depth chart.