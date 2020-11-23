Sternberger was targeted three times and caught three passes for 23 yards in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

Sternberger was on the field for just 16 snaps Sunday, but that was enough for him to tie the career-high three receptions he recorded in both Weeks 3 and 8 of this season. He's made strides in his second season, but he remains well behind Robert Tonyan on the depth chart and also played fewer snaps than fellow tight end Marcedes Lewis in five of the last six contests.