Sternberger (concussion) has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Sternberger didn't practice all week and will miss his first game of the season. The second-year tight end will aim to return to practice next week with hopes of playing against the Panthers on Dec. 19. Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis are the only two tight ends currently on the active roster, but the Packers may call up Dominique Dafney from the practice squad again.