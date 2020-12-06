Sternberger won't return to Sunday's game against the Eagles after being diagnosed with a concussion.
Sternberger will enter the league's five-step concussion protocol, which he'll need to clear in order to play against the Lions next week. For the time being, Marcedes Lewis and Dominique Dafney will serve as depth behind lead tight end Robert Tonyan.
