Packers' Jace Sternberger: Yet to clear protocol
Sternberger (concussion) has not cleared the concussion protocol Tuesday but is making progress, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Sternberger is still working to clear the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during joint practices with Houston prior to the Packers' first exhibition contest. He'll need to fully clear the protocol, including being approved for action by an independent neurologist, before taking the field for any preseason action.
