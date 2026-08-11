Packers' Jacob Monk: Competing for starting job

Monk (biceps) was a full participant in Monday's practice, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Monk had biceps surgery during the offseason to repair the injury he suffered in the Packers' wild-card loss to the Bears. The guard is back and competing with Zach Bako-Bewele for the starting right guard role. Bako-Bewele is in the last year of his rookie contract, whereas Monk is locked up for another two years, which means Monk outperforming Bako-Bewele gives the Packers a cost-effective option on the offensive line for a longer period.