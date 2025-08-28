The Packers placed Monk (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday with an injury designation, Wes Hodklewicz of the team's official site reports.

Monk is working through a hamstring injury that he picked up in mid-August, which is severe enough for him to start the regular season on IR. That means he'll be forced to miss at least the first four games of the season, making Week 6 against the Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 12 the earliest he can make his 2025 debut. Monk appeared in 10 games in 2024 but did not start in any of those contests.