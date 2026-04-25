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The Packers selected Burton in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 153rd overall.

Burton played all three positions of the interior defensive line as a four-year starter at Kentucky, ultimately settling in as a center in his final season. The 23-year-old is an impressive athlete with a 4.94 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4, 312 pounds, and while he needs to polish some of his technical skills, he should be a dependable backup for the Packers heading into 2026.