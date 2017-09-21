Packers' Jahri Evans: All clear for Sunday
Evans (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports
Evans is expected to return to his role as starting right guard Sunday against the Bengals.
More News
-
Packers' Jahri Evans: Injures groin Sunday•
-
Packers' Jahri Evans: Signs with Green Bay•
-
Saints guard Jahri Evans took pay cut to secure future with team•
-
Saints extend contract of guard Jahri Evans•
-
Saints to start Jahri Evans, Tim Lelito at guard in 2015•
-
Saints plan to rework Jahri Evans, Cameron Jordan contracts•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...