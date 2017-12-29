Evans (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Evans will be sidelined a second straight week with his knee injury. He played every snap in the 14 games he appeared in for the Packers, but he will turn 35 prior to the 2018 campaign and signed just a one-year deal with the Packers last offseason, so it remains to be seen if he will return to Green Bay.

