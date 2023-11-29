Alexander (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Coach Matt LaFleur provided some clarification on Alexander's status Wednesday afternoon after it was reported earlier in the day that he was not participating at practice at all. The update represents an encouraging signal for his potential availability in Week 13 versus the Chiefs.
