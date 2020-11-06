Alexander has exited Thursday night's matchup against the 49ers and he is being evaluated for a concussion.

Alexander absorbed a knee to the helmet while ushering Jerick McKinnon out of bounds on a second-quarter rush play for San Francisco. He pulled himself from the game and was promptly taken to the locker room for evaluation. Losing the 2018 first-round draft choice for the remainder of the contest would be a sizeable loss, as Alexander ranks as Pro Football Focus' No. 1 cornerback through eight weeks of the 2020 season.