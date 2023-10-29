Alexander (back) is active for Sunday's home matchup with the Vikings.
Alexander has been dealing with a back injury since Week 3, missing three out of the Packers' last four games, including their Week 7 loss to Denver. The cornerback will be back out on the field in Week 8 and his primary focus will likely be Jordan Addison.
