Alexander (back) was added to the Packers' injury report Friday, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.
Alexander is now reportedly dealing with a back that could put his status for the team's Week 3 game against the Saints in doubt. The 26-year-old will carry a questionable designation into Sunday's game, and if he's unable to play Keisan Nixon will likely start in his place.
