Alexander recorded seven tackles (six solo), an interception and a pass deflection in Sunday's 28-19 victory over the Bears.

Alexander now has one fewer interception in 2022 than he recorded over his first four seasons as a pro, and his 12 pass deflections are already the third best mark of his career. He has not been as stingy in coverage as he has been in seasons past, but he has made up for it by taking the ball away more frequently than ever before.