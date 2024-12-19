Alexander (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Alexander has missed the Packers' last four games due to a PCL injury in his knee that he suffered against the Bears in Week 11. He was able to log full practices last week, and while he didn't play against the Seahawks this past Sunday, he is on track to play against the Saints on Monday.
