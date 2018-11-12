Packers' Jaire Alexander: Avoids concussion
Alexander was not diagnosed with a concussion upon evaluation, Jason Wilde of ESPN.com reports.
Alexander was evaluated for a concussion after Sunday's win over Miami but was ultimately cleared, which means he'll figure to play against the Seahawks on Thursday night. Alexander ended the game against the Dolphins with five tackles (all solo) and two passes defensed.
