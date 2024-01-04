Alexander was an active participant at the Packers' walkthrough Wednesday following his one-game suspension.

Alexander was sidelined for Green Bay's win over the Vikings in Week 17 while serving a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, but he appears set to be back out there Sunday against the Bears. The cornerback said that he's "grateful to be here" with the team and when asked about if he wants to be with the Packers next season, he simply answered "yes" according to Ryan Wood of USA Today. With the Packers one win away from making the postseason, Alexander's return to the field could prove to be significant.