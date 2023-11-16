Alexander (shoulder) participated in practice Thursday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Alexander missed the team's Week 10 loss to the Steelers and was unable to practice Wednesday, so this is a step in the right direction for him. However, it's not clear whether he was limited during Thursday's session, or was able to participate in full.
