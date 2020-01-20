Packers' Jaire Alexander: Breaks thumb in playoff loss
Alexander said following Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss to the 49ers that he broke his right thumb, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Alexander was spotted in a cast and said that an X-ray had revealed the extent of his injury. The 2018 first-round pick also said that he doesn't plan to undergo surgery for the issue. While a timetable for Alexander's recovery has yet to be disclosed, there's not yet any reason to worry that he's in danger of missing the start of OTAs.
