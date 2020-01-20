Play

Alexander said following Sunday's NFC Championship Game loss to the 49ers that he broke his right thumb, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Alexander was spotted in a cast and said that an X-ray had revealed the extent of his injury. The 2018 first-round pick also said that he doesn't plan to undergo surgery for the issue. While a timetable for Alexander's recovery has yet to be disclosed, there's not yet any reason to worry that he's in danger of missing the start of OTAs.

