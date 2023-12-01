Alexander (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday night's game against the Chiefs, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

The All-Pro cornerback has missed Green Bay's last three games with this shoulder issue, but after a week of limited practice sessions, he's got a chance to return in Week 13. Alexander has struggled to stay on the field this season, appearing in only five of the Packers' 11 games thus far. If he's unable to suit up for the fourth consecutive week, both Keisean Nixon and Corey Ballentine would likely see increased work in the Packers' secondary.