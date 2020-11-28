Alexander (knee/hand) won't carry an injury tag into Sunday's game versus the Bears, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Alexander logged a trio of limited practices this week and has been given the green light for Week 12. The third-year corner out of Louisville has given up just 247 yards and one touchdown in coverage this season. He'll likely draw a difficult task in shadow coverage against Allen Robinson, who will be catching the ball from Mitchell Trubisky this week.