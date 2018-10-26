Packers' Jaire Alexander: Cleared to play Sunday
Alexander (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Alexander hasn't played since Week 4 against the Bills but looks to make his return Sunday. The rookie practiced in limited capacities Wednesday and Thursday but logged a full practice Friday, giving him the go-ahead to play Sunday in Los Angeles.
More News
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: On track for Week 8 return•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Inactive for Monday's game•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Questionable for Monday•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Could suit up in Week 6•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Packers' Jaire Alexander: Designated as questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...