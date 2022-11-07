Alexander made two solo tackles and intercepted a pass in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Lions.
The interception was Alexander's third of the season, which is a new career high for him in that department. Since sitting out Week 4 with a groin injury, Alexander has been on the field for all but two of the Packers' defensive snaps.
